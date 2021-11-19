A jury sentenced a Denton man Thursday to life in prison for beating his infant son to death in 2018.
Emilio Morales, 27, was charged with injury to a child in 2018 in connection to his son’s death. The Denton Police Department didn’t charge Morales with murder at the time because both charges are first-degree felonies, but a grand jury made the decision to charge him with murder when they were presented with the case.
Morales was rebooked into the Denton County Jail Thursday. A call to his attorney wasn’t immediately returned Friday morning.
On June 24, 2018, Denton police and paramedics went to a home in the 2900 block of Desert Drive to a report of an unconscious person around 7:09 a.m.
They found Morales’ child, nearly two months old, dead and found he had several bruises and abrasions. A medical examiner confirmed to police that his injuries were consistent with assault and police interviewed Morales at the Police Department the following day.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled his son’s death a homicide and confirmed the cause of death as blunt force injuries to the head.
Morales admitted to officers during the interview to striking his child. He was then arrested on one count of injury to a child, and had been detained at the Denton County Jail until Nov. 8, 2021 when he posted bail of $500,000.
