Only minutes into 2020, Denton had its first homicide of the year.
A Denton man was found shot in the parking lot of the Midtown Apartments about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Denton police responded to a call reporting the shooting and located the victim lying on the ground inside the gated parking lot of the apartment complex.
According to a press release from Denton police, the man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased by medical staff shortly after midnight.
The victim has not yet been identified, pending family notification. The suspect has not been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.