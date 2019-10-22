U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caitlynn M. Sparlin recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Sparlin is the daughter of Joseph Sparlin of Denton and Clarice Shirley of Ardmore, Oklahoma.
She is a 2017 graduate of Ardmore High School. She earned an associate degree in 2019 from Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma.