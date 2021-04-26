A Denton man was booked Sunday evening into the Denton County Jail in connection with a fatal crash in Corinth, records show.
William Robert Blair, 23, of Denton is accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a pedestrian Sunday. The Corinth Police Department was called to the 6600 block of Interstate 35E after Blair, driving a black Ford hatchback, allegedly struck two men changing a tire on the shoulder of the highway.
Blair is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle causes serious bodily injury. The charges are second- and third-degree felonies, respectively. His bail is set at $35,000.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s public portal hadn’t yet listed the identity of the 22-year-old deceased pedestrian. A 29-year-old man was taken to Medical City Denton with life-threatening injuries following the crash.
Capt. Jimmie Gregg, a Corinth police spokesperson, said they didn't have an update on the second victim's status. Gregg said depending on the victim's status, Blair could face additional charges.
Blair was the only occupant in the black Ford, and no one else at the scene was associated with the two victims.
The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Corinth police arrived on scene near the Corinth Parkway exit and found the two men who had been struck in the median of the highway. Gregg said delays persisted on the highway for about four hours after the crash.