A Denton man who allegedly shot another man early Saturday was arrested Thursday on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release.
Noah Burch, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct relating to a shooting in the 400 block of Evers Way around 12:29 a.m. Saturday.
The Denton Police Department received multiple 911 calls around then about shots fired. Denton police said Saturday that they hadn’t located a suspect that day.
Officers arrived in the neighborhood and found a man with a gunshot wound. His injuries weren’t life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the two men knew each other and had a verbal argument before the shooting. The victim was first inside the vehicle Burch allegedly shot at and then went into the residence Burch allegedly shot him in.
The news release says police determined Burch shot multiple rounds at an occupied vehicle on Evers Way. One bullet struck a residence, and Burch then allegedly shot the man twice inside a residence.
Police obtained warrants for Burch’s arrest Thursday evening. He was booked into the Denton City Jail in lieu of a $175,000 bail on the three charges.