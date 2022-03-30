A 23-year-old Denton man was arrested and held on six warrants after his roommate's dog was severely injured by a discharge from his shotgun, according to a report from Denton Police Department.
John Gable Meraz called police around 9:05 p.m. Feb. 26 to his home in the 2600 block of Mayhill Road. He told officers his roommate's dog had knocked over his loaded shotgun, resulting in the dog being shot in the face. The dog's owner and other residents were skeptical the shooting was an accident, according to the report.
The dog was "technically alive" when police arrived, but the owner decided to euthanize the dog given the severity of injuries, the report stated. The women told police she wanted to press charges for animal cruelty, for which officers obtained a warrant.
Meraz turned himself into police and was booked into the Denton City Jail early Tuesday morning. He had five outstanding traffic-related warrants out of other jurisdictions, police records show.
If convicted, Meraz faces up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for committing a state jail felony.
Other reports
200 block of Precision Drive — A caller told police he was scammed out of $1,400 after he applied for what turned out to be a fake job posting.
The 20-year-old man received an email about a personal assistant job opening and, after applying, was told he'd received the job. He was then told to cash a $1,400 check for a person claiming to be his boss and send the money through an app, he told police Tuesday morning.
The victim received a call from his bank the next day that the check had been fraudulent and he would be responsible for the charges, which were deducted from his bank account, according to the report. He told police he wants to press charges for theft following the incident.
2600 block of West University Drive — A man received a citation after a hit-and-run in the Winco parking lot late Tuesday morning.
A caller told police that a man driving a gray Kia backed into her before leaving the scene. The 57-year-old caller attempted to follow the man but he left the lot at a high rate of speed, she told police.
Officers located the driver after the caller provided the vehicle's license plate. The 26-year-old initially denied seeing the vehicle he backed into, but later admitted to seeing the bent bumper of the vehicle he struck and became apologetic, according to the report.
The driver of the Kia was issued a citation following the incident.
2800 block of West University Drive — A man was arrested after attempting to steal over $400 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart.
An off-duty, uniformed officer was flagged down by store employees Tuesday evening, who reported a man had just shoplifted. The man was escorted to the loss prevention office, and an on-duty officer arrived to review security footage. The footage showed the man passing all points of sale and attempting to leave through a fire exit with the merchandise, causing the store's fire alarm to sound.
Wal-Mart loss prevention staff told police they wanted to press charges for theft and a criminal trespass warning was issued. The man was booked into the Denton City Jail without incident. The report did not detail what items were taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.