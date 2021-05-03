A former president of the Denton Council 4366 of the League of Latin-American Citizens (LULAC) has been named 2021 Woman of the Year for LULAC District III and will compete for the national title in Austin on Aug. 19-21.
Lilyan Prado Carrillo was nominated based on her outstanding service as the local council's president for 2018-21. Testimonial letters from her fellow board members supported her nomination.
Carrillo is a bilingual-Spanish as a Second Language specialist at Alexander Elementary School in Denton. She has a master’s degree in public administration.
Her selection was announced April 23 in Dallas.
“During her administration as LULAC president, despite the restrictive conditions imposed by COVID and her own personal battle with cancer, our president remained undaunted in her commitment and never wavered from her LULAC obligations and service to the general Denton community,” said Rudy Rodriguez, LULAC board member.
Earlier, Carrillo went to the border to personally observe the problems of migrants seeking admission to the United States.