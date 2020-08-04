Attendees to Denton’s Tuesday city council meeting got a preview of what next year’s budget might look like.
City staffers will present the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 during a special session at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Only three of the nine scheduled departments got a chance to present successes, goals and preliminary budget estimates during Tuesday’s meeting. Pressed for time, the council skipped over the other departments in an attempt to keep on schedule.
Some department budgets estimated an increase over actual expenditures this past year that remained below the budget approved. Council members, as well as the voting public, will be given more details during Thursday’s meeting.
The city will hold a hearing on a proposed tax rate on Sept. 1 and will vote on both the new budget and tax rate on Sept. 15, assuming council members stick to the schedule outlined.
Council members Tuesday also unanimously approved a franchise agreement with Atmos Energy Corporation. Members must follow the city charter and pass the agreement at two subsequent votes at regular board meetings to proceed with the energy company.
Members talked at length about a 5% franchise fee imposed on the company by the city of Denton. An Atmos representative and city staffers explained the fee is attached to the energy bill for city residents who use Atmos gas.
The money is then passed along to the city and used to pay for any repairs needed that accompany the company’s use of city infrastructure.