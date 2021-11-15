The Denton Public Library has canceled an annual children's story time scheduled for Saturday, citing safety concerns for library patrons and staff. The library received complaints from people who mistakenly believed the event included books about transgender children.
The program, called Rainbow StoryTime, happens three times a year and is scheduled to coincide on days focused on marginalized groups. The upcoming program was to include three titles about children accepting themselves and one another. It was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at North Branch Library.
A statement from city spokesman Ryan Adams said some printed materials incorrectly used the word "transgender" in reference to the program because the story time falls on the national Transgender Day of Remembrance. The printed material was corrected.
The statement didn't report threats but said inaccurate information about the three books —Red: A Crayon’s Story by Michael Hall, I’m a Girl by Yasmeen Ismail and What Riley Wore by Elana K. Arnold — had been spread in Denton and beyond, resulting in disrespectful and hostile complaints to the library staff.
"Contrary to inaccurate information being spread, this event is not focused on teaching children about gender identity or anything relating to sex or sexual orientation," the statement said. "It is certainly not, as some have claimed, 'indoctrinating' children into a transgender way of life.'"
The featured books are about families, friendship and being yourself.
"Its intent is to provide an inviting atmosphere for families to hear stories together featuring books focused on self-acceptance, learning, and friendship," the statement said.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines posted a news release on his campaign page calling for Denton to "end tax-payer funded story time (and) fire employees." District 4 Denton City Council Member Alison Maguire tweeted on Nov. 11 that she had purchased the three books, but had not read them, and had planned to attend with her 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.
"A number of these have caused us to have concern for the safety of event participants as well as City staff," the statement said. "Because we, above all else, must provide a safe environment for our programs, we made the difficult decision to cancel the event."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
