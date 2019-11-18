This story was updated at 12:45 p.m.
A Denton lawyer was in the Denton County Jail on Monday morning after she entered a law office Friday morning and allegedly tried to fire a handgun, according to Denton police.
Petrina L. Thompson, 53, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $150,000, jail records show.
Denton police said a 911 caller reported Friday morning that Thompson entered the Martinez Legal law office, located in the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard, and fired a handgun before leaving the office. After arresting her, police were working to determine if any bullets were fired as the handgun was jammed.
Police said a 911 caller told authorities Thompson had recently been fired from the law office. Thompson is listed as eligible to practice law by the State Bar of Texas. The bar also lists Thompson as practicing law at the Martinez Legal group but primarily practiced in Dallas.
A call to the law office was not immediately returned Monday morning.
Denton police found Thompson in a vehicle and pulled her over on South Bell Avenue near Armadillo Ale Works. She was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which was first reported in Saturday’s Blotter.