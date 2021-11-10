The Denton Kiwanis Club is marking 100 years of serving the community's needs, particularly providing health services for children. To celebrate, members of the legacy nonprofit are hosting a dinner Thursday night with friends, family, city officials, school board members and several guest speakers.
The club is perhaps best known for the Denton Kiwanis Club Children’s Clinic. The clinic provides free medical care prescriptions, dental procedures, vision services and mental health services for children in low-income families who reside in the northern part of Denton County. The club is the only agency in Denton to offer free dental services.
The clinic sees between 250 and 350 children a year. Bob Crouch, a club member for 56 years, said most of the children the clinic sees are referred from schools.
“Typically, by the time we see a child that is needing either dental or medical care, it's an urgent matter, so typically we can get them in within a day or two to be seen,” executive secretary Robin Meyer said.
The clinic runs in cooperation with local medical providers, dental care providers and pharmacies who see clinic referrals at a reduced rate.
The club also does other service projects throughout the year, such as dental hygiene kits. Last year, club members packed 2,250 dental hygiene kits that were given to each second grader in Denton ISD.
This year, the club is continuing that program and going to Hodge Elementary School on a monthly basis. In October, Kiwanis members were able to distribute kits for pre-K and kindergarten students, and this month, they plan to continue with students in the first grade.
The club additionally gives out $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from each of the high schools in Denton.
“The thing that makes the Denton Kiwanis club uniquely important is it does a tremendous amount of service,” said James Wells, a member of the trust committee. “The Kiwanis international motto is ‘we serve,’ [and] we do through the clinic and support through education and scholarships.”
This year and last year, the club was unable to give out scholarships and struggled with keeping the clinic open after losing its two biggest fundraisers, Taste of North Texas and the Fourth of July fireworks show. Both fundraisers were canceled because of COVID-19.
“Losing both of our major fundraisers had a huge impact on us,” Meyer said.
But the clinic never closed and continued helping children who needed medical services, despite funding issues. The club was able to get grants to help keep the clinic open, and Meyer said things are starting to look better since they are anticipating having both of their major fundraisers back in 2022.
“We want to recover from COVID,” said Doug Chadwick, past president of the children's clinic and current member of the trust committee. “We’re a face-to-face organization, so not being able to do that for a year was painful and very hard for us. We are building our way back out of that.”
Chadwick, who is also a member of the Denton ISD school board, wants to get back to a larger number of members that are participating regularly. He encourages people new to Denton to check out Denton Kiwanis Club or other civic organizations.
“We want to continue the service things we are doing for our community,” Chadwick said. “As Denton grows, the needs for clubs and organizations supplying services that aren’t handled by other agencies [increases]. There needs to be organizations like ours that step in and do things.”