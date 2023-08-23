City of Denton emblem stock
This week, Denton city leaders joined those from Arlington, Plano, Waco and the International Municipal Lawyers Association to show support for Houston’s request for declaratory relief regarding HB 2127, also known as the “Death Star Bill,” and its potential impact to home-rule cities across the state.

“HB 2127 should be declared unconstitutional as an attempt to circumvent the home-rule authority guaranteed to municipalities by the Texas Constitution because it cannot be construed consistently with the precedents of the Texas Supreme Court,” the city attorneys of Arlington, Denton, Plano and Waco pointed out in the Aug. 21 amicus letter in support of motion for summary judgement in Houston’s lawsuit against the state.

