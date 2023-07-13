The city of Denton is asking people to conserve water after one of the two raw water lines that feed water from Lewisville Lake to the Lewisville Lake Water Treatment Plant started leaking, Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said in a Thursday evening email.
Adams said the leak was detected Thursday and emphasized that water quality hasn’t been affected, and the supply for daily use won’t be impacted.
"With this raw water main temporarily offline, conservation becomes a bit more important, especially during the summer," Adams said. "Delaying large uses of water even for a day or two helps ensure that the overall water supply remains well above what is needed and everyone can continue to consume water for daily uses, such as drinking, cooking, and showering."
City staff is working to repair the line but issued a water conservation request out of caution. The conservation request is considered Stage 1 — mild under recommendations in the Drought Contingency Plan.
Those recommendations include:
Avoid washing cars, trucks and boats at home.
Refrain from draining and refilling pools or filling new pools and/or ornamental fountains.
Utilize a broom instead of a hose to clear sidewalks, porches and driveways of debris.
Please adhere to the summer lawn and landscape ordinance by watering only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.
"Importantly, there is no impact on water quality," city staff said in a Thursday evening press release. "We do not foresee water supply for daily use (drinking, cooking, bathing, etc.) being impacted in any way."
Adams said that they don’t foresee the repair time being long. City crews were already assessing the situation, he said, and should have a better idea by noon Friday.
"Our crews won’t stop working until the repair is complete," Adams said.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.