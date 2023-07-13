The city of Denton is asking people to conserve water after one of the two raw water lines that feed water from Lewisville Lake to the Lewisville Lake Water Treatment Plant started leaking, Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said in a Thursday evening email.

Adams said the leak was detected Thursday and emphasized that water quality hasn’t been affected, and the supply for daily use won’t be impacted.

