Denton ISD opened an investigation Friday after receiving several reports regarding alleged racial slurs by Guyer High School's student section during the Wildcats' football game Thursday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge High School.
The district said after speaking to officials in Mansfield ISD, no racial slurs were found to have been used on Thursday night.
Denton ISD spokesman Derrick Jackson said the district spoke with members of Guyer's student section, the "Blue Crew," as well as other spectators that sat in close proximity, and no one confirmed the use of racial epithets.
Jackson added that Mansfield ISD officials were also unable to confirm that any racial slurs were used — but did confirm there was hateful speech by Guyer's student section.
"The principals at each school have investigated, and they have not discovered any slurs were used," Jackson said. "Mansfield ISD confirmed no racial slurs were used. But the district's investigation into possible hateful speech by the Blue Crew is ongoing."
If someone in the Blue Crew is found to have used hateful speech during the game, Jackson said that would violate the student code of conduct, and they would be subject to appropriate disciplinary action.
Jackson said the student section's theme for Thursday night's game was "red, white and blue."
Prior to kickoff, a large "Trump 2020" flag was being flown in Guyer's student section, but Jackson said school administrators made students remove any political signage.
"Administration immediately had the kids take any political messaging to their vehicles," Jackson said.