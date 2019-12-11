The Denton Central Appraisal District's election was nearly in the bag after Denton ISD cast its votes Tuesday, but a slip-up by Lewisville ISD delayed a final tally until Monday afternoon.
LISD board members inadvertently allocated 100 more votes than it actually had during Monday's meeting, necessitating a special meeting to rectify the mistake before the Sunday deadline.
Even without those 100 votes, the district already had the most election sway in the county with 1,328 of the 5,000 total votes.
In addition to casting their appraisal district votes, Denton school board members allocated more than $6 million in funds for technology and much more during Tuesday's meeting.
Board member Jeanette Smith was absent from Tuesday's meeting.
Judicious allocation
Tuesday marked the last regular board meeting when members could allocate their 671 votes — the second highest amount for one entity in the county — for the Denton Central Appraisal District board of directors.
Charles Stafford, members of both Denton ISD and DCAD boards, made the initial motion to allocate the district's hefty sum of votes for the appraisal district.
Incumbent George Pryor and board hopeful Bryan Webb each received 150 votes, while Denton ISD's remaining 371 votes went to Stafford himself. The motion passed unanimously. Stafford has served on the DCAD board for many years and currently serves as the board's chairman.
The deadline for all eligible taxing entities in the county to cast their votes is Sunday, at which point they are meant to submit decisions to the DCAD chief appraiser, according to state statue.
Kathy Williams, deputy chief of administration for DCAD, has been collecting votes following former Chief Appraiser Rudy Durham's ousting in October.
Out with projectors, in with panels
After a lengthy presentation by several district tech gurus, school board members unanimously approved roughly $6.8 million for technology updates in 1,262 classrooms.
A handful of those rooms will receive replacement projectors, but more than 90% of those will soon be fitted with large electronic "panels" secured to a section of whiteboard.
Think iPad, but with a 75-inch diagonal.
Employees from the district's digital learning, technology services and information systems areas explained that projectors in place are burning through bulbs at an accelerated rate, costing the district more over the years as bulbs become rarer.
Presenters said the devices cost less than comparable projectors.
Additionally, feedback from teachers and students in the pilot program said they liked the increased interactivity the panels presented over projectors.
All funds come from the $750.5 million bond package approved by voters in 2018.
An extra SRO
Board members passed 15 consent agenda items in one motion Tuesday night. Tucked into that section was a provision allowing for an extra school resource officer in some schools in the Lantana area.
Through a partnership with the Denton County Sheriff's Office, the district will get an officer for Harpool Middle School, and the county will be compensated for the officer's full salary and benefits, as well as the rental cost of the officer's vehicle.
In total, the agreement will cost Denton ISD $112,007 through Sept. 30, 2020.
New CFO named
Scott Niven was formally declared the district's new chief financial officer in the same consent agenda vote.
He will replace Debbie Monschke, who is retiring at the end of January after 24 years with the district.
Niven has previously worked as superintendent of both Allen and Red Oak ISDs. Before then, he worked as an assistant superintendent of Texarkana ISD after being promoted from director of business operations for TISD.
Mac and cheese for a cause
The second annual Denton Mac 'n Cheese Festival in early November raised $8,000 to help pay off school lunch debt for Denton ISD students.
Members of the Downtown Restaurant Association presented district administrators with the ceremonial, and actual, check during the early portion of Tuesday's meeting.