The Denton ISD Board of Trustees has approved a contract to purchase the property at 200 W. Congress St., which housed Cupboard Natural Foods and Cafe from 1995 until it closed in early 2018.
While the contract itself was approved on Tuesday, the real estate deal itself is not yet set in stone. That means several details, including purchase price, aren’t yet public.
For now, district officials have declined to discuss what the building will be used for.
The building was purchased by a limited liability company — 200 W. Congress Partners LLC — in March 2018. It is appraised at just over $1 million, according to the Denton Central Appraisal District.
Before moving to Congress Street, Cupboard had operated at several other locations in Denton since 1965. For many years, it was the only grocer in Denton to reliably find organic produce and gentle cleaning supplies, as well as natural vitamins and supplements.
The unanimous vote came after nearly an hour and a half spent in closed session.
The building is less than a five-minute walk north of 401 N. Elm St., which the district purchased in April 2018 and recently sold to the city for $4.5 million.
In other action
Tucked into the tail end of Tuesday night’s meeting, board members unanimously passed two significant agenda items.
Members nominated longtime board member Charles Stafford to serve on the Denton Central Appraisal District. Stafford is currently chairman of the DCAD Board of Directors.
They plan to allocate all 671 district votes, which represent 13.43% of total votes, for the election at a subsequent board meeting.
Unlike Chief Appraiser Rudy Durham, who also works as the mayor of Lewisville, Stafford is legally allowed to serve on both boards because he isn’t a paid employee of either. Durham was legislated out of at least one of the jobs after the passage of Senate Bill 2 in the 86th legislative session.
While the district was able to nominate five people, it decided to nominate only Stafford, saying that other entities had already nominated many other people.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson pointed out that it wouldn’t help anybody to be nominated twice. Two other candidates, current board member David Terre and hopeful Bryan Webb, sought the district’s nomination.
Additionally, board members approved a total cost for construction of the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School replacement campus. The $31.5 million project will be funded through the district’s $750.5 million bond package passed in 2018.
Construction is scheduled to be finished by the spring on 2022, according to an agenda item from Tuesday’s meeting, and the campus will be built on the same plot of land as the existing Wilson Elementary.
District officials previously projected construction would be complete in time for the 2021-22 school year to begin.