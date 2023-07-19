The Denton City Council gave direction to city staff Tuesday afternoon to move forward with full implementation of the downtown ambassador program, which will bring a uniformed safety and hospitality team, known as “ambassadors,” downtown for a two-year pilot program.
The program will cost the city about $708,302 each year and cover an area from Congress Street to Eagle Drive and Carroll Boulevard to Railroad Avenue. City staff said they will budget for the cost in the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The uniformed safety and hospitality team will be on foot to deter prohibited behaviors, interact daily with the businesses and offer social service referrals for people experiencing homelessness and public assistance, such as hospitality and information, according to a July 18 presentation by city staff.
The ambassadors won’t be issuing tickets, though, since they are not part of the Denton Police Department. Instead, staff said, they will communicate with police when there is an issue.
In addition to foot patrol, they will offer cleanup services downtown, removing litter and gutter debris, as well as pressure washing sidewalks. They will also be available to work events that occur downtown.
Ryan Adams, Denton’s chief of staff, said they don’t have a firm date for implementation but expect to do so by late 2023 or early 2024.
In early March, council members gave staff direction to seek offers from third-party vendors for the downtown ambassador program. Only one vendor responded by the deadline, according to city staff.
City staff didn’t reveal the name of the vendor since the contract is pending but did point out that the vendor was a second-chance employer, which means they offer employment opportunities to those who have been impacted by the criminal justice system or who have a criminal record.
Ambassador programs seem to be a new downtown phenomenon, appearing in Austin, Fort Worth, Phoenix, Santa Barbara, Salt Lake City, Jacksonville, Florida, and Orlando and many other places around the country.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth called the downtown ambassador program a proactive approach, mentioned that businesses supported it and claimed it was critical that they fully implement the program.
He offered several examples of why the ambassador program is needed, from people downtown getting caught unprepared in a Sunday rainstorm to the mural on Andy’s Bar that was tagged with graffiti last month.
“People are out there leveraging people’s good will against them,” Hudspeth said.