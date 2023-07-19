Opening doors (copy)
The Denton City Council gave direction to city staff Tuesday afternoon to move forward with full implementation of the downtown ambassador program, which will bring a uniformed safety and hospitality team, known as “ambassadors,” downtown for a two-year pilot program.

The program will cost the city about $708,302 each year and cover an area from Congress Street to Eagle Drive and Carroll Boulevard to Railroad Avenue. City staff said they will budget for the cost in the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Denton ambassador program boundaries

Denton's new downtown ambassador program will cover an area from Congress Street to Eagle Drive and Carroll Boulevard to Railroad Avenue.
