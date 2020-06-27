This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Movimiento Cosecha.
Longtime local human rights activists recognize the anger that has spilled into the streets over the past month.
Both Willie Hudspeth, president of the Denton chapter of the NAACP, and Mariela Nuñez-Janes, founder of Movimiento Cosecha, said that when individuals see how the criminal justice system really works, particularly for people of color, it’s maddening.
Local police are asked to do too much, and because of that, their job “to protect and serve” manifests differently depending on who made the call for help, Nuñez-Janes said.
“We see that protection comes in the form of force and the detention of people,” Nuñez-Janes said. “And part of what we’re seeing in the anger is the recognition that what is happening [inequities in the criminal justice system] is what is supposed to happen.”
Nuñez-Janes couldn’t bring herself to watching the video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police or the body cam video Denton police released of their confrontation with Darius Tarver. Tarver was a criminal justice major at the University of North Texas and was shot and killed by a Denton police officer who has not been publicly named.
But plenty of people have seen those videos and others — from ICE raiding homes, children detained in cages and Black men beaten by police all over the country, she said.
“The trauma has become so visible,” she said.
The current trauma joins generations of trauma going back to decades extra-judicial lynchings of both Blacks and Mexicans as justice officials looked the other way, she added.
“The injustice never leaves you,” Nuñez-Janes said. “That’s why people took to the streets. They are saying enough is enough.”
People’s direct experiences with the system also contribute to their anger. Nuñez-Janes has been detained at the border after visiting family.
“You are separated from your family and they don’t tell you anything,” Nuñez-Janes said. “I’ve never been in trouble with the police, but I know what’s coming, and if I end up saying the wrong thing, I could have an ICE hold.”
That’s what she means that the trauma is by design, she added.
The pattern of criminalizing immigration began in 1996, and went into overdrive after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, she said.
ICE didn’t exist before, and that’s why so many people call for its abolition. Before the federal government reorganized and created the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, immigration was managed differently. Now, if someone overstays or drives without a license, they could face criminal charges, she added.
Hudspeth, who served in Vietnam, said that he, too, was angry for years once he saw that elected officials didn’t tell the truth.
“I believed that, that if you’re an elected official, you would tell the truth,” Hudspeth said. “I was so naive.”
About a decade ago, his anger subsided, he said, and some clarity about how to achieve peace and justice followed, particularly as his faith deepened.
“I’ve learned that you’ve got to give the other person the benefit of the doubt and see what’s going to work and what their thoughts are,” he said. “We all have to work at ourselves and not look at others and tell them what’s wrong with themselves.”
“It’s so hard,” he added.
Hudspeth knows he’s having a moment in the sun right now, one that comes with a little extra attention. He campaigned for two decades to have the Confederate monument removed from the Square. Victory came Thursday morning as county crews took it down and put it in storage.
Lots of people are asking him what he has to say and he knows that the wisdom he’s offering may not be what people expect.
“I have a message: ‘I hope people will listen,’” he said.