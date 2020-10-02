More Denton homes are being sold at lower interest rates during the pandemic, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good for the economy, according to several local experts.
“We are thriving, but it’s a weird time,” realtor Chrissy Mallouf said. “Once March hit, the realtors were thinking, ‘This is it.’ During this pandemic, you now have people working from home, saying ‘I need more space for a home office.’ And they’re selling. It’s that, or people are in their homes and they are getting divorces. The rates have been low for mortgage loans so that everyone who can are buying now.”
Data provided by Travis Scott of Southwest Funding in Denton shows that the median price for a home in Denton is $249,378. At that price, the cost per square foot is $145.
“I’ve been doing loans for over 18 years, and I’ve never seen a housing market like this,” Scott said. “I don’t recall a time when rates were at historic lows and the home inventory was at some of the lowest levels. The demand for housing is off the charts. Even with COVID-19, we have not had a slowdown in the purchase market.”
Since March, 1,015 homes were sold in the greater Denton area, according to Texas A&M’s Real Estate Center.
“Refinance is currently making up the majority of mortgage applications as people are taking advantage of these rates while they can,” Scott said.
The interest rate for national banks currently sits at 3.25%.
Aaron Layman, owner-broker of Aaron Layman Properties and a Denton Record-Chronicle columnist, called the housing market “very frothy.”
“We’ve got an unusual situation with the lockdown with the pandemic and Federal Reserve reflating everything to keep the economy supported,” he said. “That is the unfortunate scenario we are looking at. We have a depleted inventory. That is what I try to keep people to understand. We have this abnormal bounce and hyperactivity we have seen this summer, and you’ve got 250,000 or 300,000 fewer people in the workforce in the Dallas area and the home prices are shooting through the roof.”
But Layman warned that the housing market may crash if the Fed doesn’t adjust interest rates.
And “it all depends on whether Congress is going to release another round of stimulus (money) that will determine if we can keep this thing going. For better or worse, our housing market is closely tied to our financial markets and how the Federal Reserve is doing.”
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman shared a similar assessment.
“No lender or borrower could have factored in the potential for a pandemic, and the unprecedented nature of the economic effects is causing these affordability problems,” he said. “For an area such as Denton, proximity to one of the healthiest job markets in the nation and the Alliance facilities is definitely helping support ongoing market health. The area’s base of industries is also relatively stable.”
But Perryman doesn’t expect the housing market to weaken.
“As we see the economy reopen and the job market recover, demand for housing will likely remain strong,” he said. “For those who are dealing with job losses and the resulting financial challenges, relief across the economy should improve the situation.”
The unemployment rate in Denton in August was 5.8%, the Record-Chronicle reported last month. In July, that figure was 7.3%. The state average dropped to 7% from 8.2%, and the national level decreased from 10.5% to 8.5%.
The pandemic “has affected the supply of houses, the willingness and ability of households to move or sell, and the desire for more space among many of those who can afford it given remote learning and work,” Perryman said. “It has also affected the market in that with millions of jobs lost across the economy, the number of people behind on mortgages is rising. In some cities, a higher proportion of people have been able to shift to remote work, which has helped.”
Denton, along with New Braunfels and Round Rock, are considered the top “boomtowns” in the country.
“Denton has been probably one of the fastest-growing areas right now with all of this,” Mallouf said. “But sadly, we don’t have the affordable living. You’ve got all these great homes and prices have gone up. But you are competing with investors and people coming here from California. And it’s nothing for them to pay $20,000 over listing price.”
And she agreed that inventory is shrinking.
“I had a $700,000 home that ended up with multiple offers the other day. Everybody wants a pool, and everybody wants land. Just last week alone, I think I had six listing appointments. They go quick.”
Layman said the availability of affordable housing will continue to be a problem in Denton for a while.
“You can’t really find a house in Denton under $250,000. If you look at price per square foot, it’s even worse. People are getting smaller houses and paying more. That is really unfortunate if you are a first-time buyer. If you are a home-seller, that is great on that side of the equation.”