Ryan Ballard, a Denton High School assistant football coach, was arrested Wednesday and charged with silent or abusive calls to a 911 service in connection with a 2020 incident.
Ballard posted $1,000 bail and was released the same day.
Officers were initially dispatched to a noise complaint made by Ballard at 9:57 p.m. on July 31, 2020. Ballard complained about the noise level coming from a neighbor's home and, per the arrest affidavit, said if officers did not do something, he would go over and do something about it.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ballard called into Denton's communications center 10 times in the span of two hours on July 31, frequently berating 911 dispatchers.
The affidavit stated that over the course of two hours, various dispatchers spoke with Ballard as he continued to call in, yelling, cursing and acting belligerent. Ballard called a dispatcher a "dumb, f---ing bitch" and "good for nothing female," according to the affidavit.
On his first call, per the affidavit, Ballard asked the dispatcher, "Are y'all actually going to come do your job, or are y'all worried about being defunded and not doing anything?"
When officers arrived to Ballard's home, they were unable to make contact with him, according to the affidavit.
Denton ISD spokeswoman Julie Zwahr confirmed on Monday that Ballard has been in communication with DISD's human resources department stemming from the June 23 arrest.
"Any time a district employee is involved with law enforcement our Human Resources Department is notified and launches a concurrent investigation," Zwahr said in an emailed statement. "Our leadership takes Denton ISD Board Policy DH (Local), a policy that specifically outlines the appropriate conduct of employees, very seriously.
"When an employee’s actions are actively under investigation, we cannot discuss the details or share specifics publicly. Please keep in mind, we are in full cooperation with local law enforcement as they conduct an independent investigation regarding this matter."
Zwahr added that Ballard is still currently employed but is not working on contract and is therefore not on campus.
A Twitter account with the name Ryan Ballard — with a profile bio claiming to be Denton's offensive line coach — was no longer active, as of Monday.
Making silent or abusive calls to a 911 service is a Class B misdemeanor.