Over three weeks later than average, Denton and the rest of Dallas-Fort Worth hit 100 on Sunday — and triple digits are here to stay, with all but one day out of the upcoming week forecast to hit the mark.
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the region averages its first day of triple digits on July 1. It reached that mark on Sunday, over three weeks later, but there won’t be a drop any time soon.
For the first time this year, DFW has reached that magical temperature of 37.8° Celsius, A.K.A. 100° Fahrenheit! This is more than 3 weeks later than normal; the average first 100°F day for DFW is July 1st. #dfwwx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 25, 2021
Daily highs start at 102 Monday and end at 102 Sunday, with Wednesday the only day forecast to drop below 100, currently at 97. Nightly lows are predicted at either 79 or 80 for every day of the week.
Rain has disappeared from the forecast entirely, and even cloudy conditions are scarce for the week. Meteorologists have said previously that North Texas’ wet spring gave the region somewhat of a buffer for drought conditions, and that buffer continues to hold despite the lack of rain.
“The only rain chances are going to be down in central Texas and in the east Texas areas,” NWS meteorologist Madison Gordon said. “Right now, we actually don’t have any drought in our area. As we get into more hot and dry conditions, it will be a good idea to keep an eye out on the drought monitor.”
With temperatures now over 100, the risk is greatly heightened for heat-related injuries and conditions such as heat stroke. As of Sunday evening, the NWS had issued a heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, stating heat index values could be as high as 106.
Coupled with high humidity, the hot temperatures are especially dangerous for workers or anyone else participating in outdoor activities, the advisory states. Gordon said the NWS recommends the basics, but that it’s ultimately different for each person how much time should be spent out in the heat.
“It’s going to be up to the individual, but we recommend frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning,” Gordon said. “Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Just make sure that you’re hydrated.”
Tuesday’s heat index value is already forecast at 104, and with similar temperature highs predicted for the rest of the week, those guidelines will remain relevant. Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and the surrounding area, as well as any further heat advisories or alerts, can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.