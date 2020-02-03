Denton shouldn't take its eye off the ball as the city’s rapid growth continues to squeeze the fire department, city leaders learned Monday.
During a luncheon work session, a consultant walked the City Council through a top-to-bottom study of the department’s capabilities and performance for the past five-plus years. He also recommended key steps for the next five years.
Sheldon Gilbert of Emergency Services Consulting International said Denton’s fire department is well-trained and well-equipped. The city also has done a good job locating stations where the calls are.
But “the facilities are lacking to a degree due to the amount of growth going on, especially with what’s coming west of Interstate 35W,” Gilbert said.
Denton is currently building its eighth fire station at 3131 S. Colorado Blvd., just east of Brinker Road, a permanent home for the crew and equipment temporarily housed at Medical City Denton. Construction will cost $4.2 million and the station is expected to cost about $1.5 million annually to operate, but also better respond to calls coming from southeastern Denton neighborhoods.
Departments that get enough people to the fire within six to eight minutes have the best chance of saving the structure, Gilbert said. It takes about eight to 10 minutes for a small fire in a room to engulf the entire house, given modern homes and furnishings, which contain more plastics.
About 90% of the time, it had been taking the Denton Fire Department an average of 13 minutes to respond to a fire — from the moment a dispatcher answers the 911 call to the moment the truck pulls up in front of the blaze.
For the past year — even as call volume increased 9% — both dispatchers and firefighters have been working to decrease the response time, said Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges. Firefighters are working to reduce "turnout time," or how long it takes between the alarm going off in the fire station and the truck heading out of the door. Currently, the department averages a turnout time of 1 minute, 49 seconds, which can take just 1:20 with best practices. Using best practices, dispatchers can do their part and turn a call in one minute, but during the study period it took Denton's fire dispatchers just over two minutes to work the call.
Denton’s response time for a medical call is a little faster: an 8:27 average 90% of the time, Gilbert said.
Responding to 911 medical calls within 9 minutes usually has the best outcomes overall, Gilbert said.
“The city’s survival rates in Denton are good and about what’s happening nationally,” he added.
Some of the response times will get better as major road construction projects wrap up. Firefighters plan routes around construction zones, but otherwise have little control over the hurdles traffic creates for response time, he said.
However, if Denton expects to reach a population of 200,000 by 2040, city leaders need to plan for that demand.
“Population drives service,” Gilbert said.
He recommended that the city hire another battalion chief, build a fire station at Denton Enterprise Airport and purchase another ladder truck in the next several years.
The airport’s fire station is expected to cost about $10.5 million to build and $1.5 million annually to run. The ladder truck would cost about $2 million and cost $1.5 million annually to operate.
In addition, the city should plan for two more fire stations on the west side to serve the massive subdivisions planned for Hunter Ranch and Cole Ranch.
New west-side fire stations are estimated to cost $18 million to build and $4.3 million annually to run, Gilbert said.
City Manager Todd Hileman told council members that the developers have been advised of the costs and are expected to contribute toward them, since they want to finance the subdivisions with a special taxing district.
“We are trying to make sure there’s little to no impact on the taxpayer,” Hileman said.
In addition, Gilbert said the city should study the fire and medical calls at Robson Ranch, which is currently served through a contract with the Argyle Emergency Services District.
The city might also consider community outreach and education initiatives that lessen the number of medical calls and lower the city’s costs in running the fire department, he added.
“Are there things you can do without lights and sirens?” Gilbert said.
Hileman told council members that they could expect to see the recommendations folded into upcoming budget discussions this summer.