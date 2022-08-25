Denton, Gainesville protesters get jail time over Confederate monument march

A trial of the century happened in Gainesville this week, involving a Denton protester and two Gainesville protesters. As part of the grassroots organization Pro Gainesville, they had been organizing sit-ins on the courthouse lawn downtown and marches around the courthouse neighborhood in summer 2020, calling for the removal of the Confederate monument that has been perched high on a pedestal since the early 1900s.
Toward the end of a march in late August 2020, organizers Justin Thompson, 25; Torrey Henderson, 27; and Amara Ridge, 23, had walked about a block and a half on the side of the road near downtown with about 80 peaceful protesters to avoid a big puddle and armed counterprotesters at the end of the block. A few days later, the Gainesville Police Department issued a warrant for their arrest on an obstruction of roadway charge, a Class B misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of a $2,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
Under normal circumstances, especially with no criminal records, they should have been able to receive a pretrial diversion or even deferred adjudication, Dallas attorney Alison Grinter, who represented them, said in a Thursday morning interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Instead, Cooke County Attorney Edmund Zielinski took it to a jury trial and called 12 witnesses to testify against the defendants in Judge John Morris’ courtroom, not far from the Confederate monument they were protesting. The jury took 15 minutes to deliberate and sentenced them to seven days in Cooke County Jail and a $2,000 fine.
Grinter claimed the defense “wasn’t given a fair trial” and had evidence given over to the prosecution in discovery excluded. Judge Morris, Grinter said, made rulings that were “incomprehensible and will not hold out on appeal.”
“Gainesville and Cooke County have wasted an innumerable amount of time, money and community strife over what was just a culture war issue to begin with,” Grinter said. “I was thoroughly amazed by the lengths Gainesville and Cooke County were willing to go to really make an example of these kids.”
Grinter said she is appealing.
Zielinski declined to answer questions related to the case since Grinter is appealing.
Thompson said he was drained and angry that Zielinski and Morris “had shown so much bias.”
“This was just a coordinated effort by the commissioners and Cooke County attorney to punish us for protesting,” Thomas said. “We were just naive and didn’t think they would go this far.”
Acceptance
Thompson had never found much acceptance growing up as a gay person in Gainesville, a place known as “the most patriotic town in America” and the site of the largest mass hanging of suspected Union sympathizers in the early 1860s. He was bullied, he said, both by students and teachers for being gay and found acceptance only among a small group of individuals, two of whom were arrested with him and joined him in the courtroom this week.
A person wouldn’t know Cooke County had voted not to secede from the union in the early 1860s if they read the inscription on the Confederate monument outside of the Cooke County Courthouse:
“No nation rose so white and fair,
None fell so pure of crime.”
In August 2020, Cooke County commissioners voted 4-1 to keep the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn. Their decision came a couple of months after Denton County commissioners voted unanimously to remove the Confederate monument on the Denton Square. “Now is the time for action,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads told the public, according to the Record-Chronicle in June 2020.
Thomas had a similar thought shortly after a prayer vigil held for George Floyd at the Gainesville Farmers Market when a Black resident called him with concerns about the Gainesville monument and its inscription. He had passed by the monument in the past but never noticed the inscription.
In the early 1900s, the United Daughters of the Confederacy spent five years raising funds to erect 68 monuments in Texas to push forth the false narrative of “states rights” as the reason for the Civil War when what they meant was “states rights to own slaves.” As Texas leaders wrote in Texas’ declaration of causes for rebellion in 1861:
“We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the Confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race, and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered beneficial or tolerable.
“That in this free government all white men are and of right ought to be entitled to equal civil and political rights; that the servitude of the African race, as existing in these States, is mutually beneficial to both bond and free, and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind, and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator, as recognized by all Christian nations; while the destruction of the existing relations between the two races, as advocated by our sectional enemies, would bring inevitable calamities upon both and desolation upon the fifteen slave-holding States.”
At the George Floyd vigil in June 2020, the Gainesville community, Thomas said, had come together to honor Floyd, who had been killed by a racist police officer. The Gainesville superintendent was there, as were the mayor and several pastors from the area. Similar to the Denton County commissioners’ move, the Gainesville City Council voted unanimously to remove a Confederate monument, erected by the Confederate daughters, at the nearby park.
“I didn’t expect that, so that felt amazing,” Pro Gainesville founder Torrey Henderson told the Dallas Observer in a July 21, 2020, report. “It made me teary at the end, because I didn’t think that this community would at all get there.”
But Cooke County’s response was quite different when Thomas and protesters began showing up on the courthouse lawn for a series of sit-ins that led to the first protest march in early July. Thomas said a group of residents had gotten so upset over the coverage that they started an alternative newspaper more favorable to supporters of then-President Donald Trump and their beliefs.
Then a post appeared online claiming that the Black Lives Matters group was coming to Gainesville. A Montague County resident, James McWilliams, submitted a permit to hold a counterprotest around the courthouse as a “show of force (in numbers) peaceful protest” and that they would be “exercising their Second Amendment right.”
“BLM is a racist group that needs to be dismantled,” McWilliams wrote in his June 30, 2020, application for a parade or public assembly.
Even with hundreds of armed counterprotesters arriving, Thompson said no incidents occurred, and the protest was peaceful. He didn’t realize it at the time, but Gainesville police had charged him with a noise violation for using a megaphone. The charge was dropped, he said, when the protesters were charged with obstructing a roadway.
“They actually never told me about the charge,” he said. “I found it in court records.”
The activist
Shortly after Cooke County commissioners voted to keep the Confederate monument, Pro Gainesville held another protest march. Thompson said they met with Gainesville police several times to go over the route because he wanted to work with them. He said the police requested that he keep Denton resident Jessica Luther Rummel, a well-known activist and a radio host, from attending the protest.
In fact, some residents were so upset about Luther Rummel that they started a GoFundme petition called “Get Jessica Luther Rummel BANNED from our community!!!”
“All she has done since she came here was antagonize and terrorize anyone who was white and not wearing a BLM or Pro Gainesville clothing item,” wrote the petition organizers. “She has also been recording license plate numbers of local citizens and blasting them all over the internet, calling them ‘white supremacists, racists and KKK members.’ She claims to be a part of this ‘peaceful’ movement, when all she is doing is TRYING to instigate violence in our community. She pushes people as far as she can HOPING they will do something violent so she can scream victim and make some form of point. We DO NOT NEED THESE ATTEMPTS AT VIOLENCE IN OUR COMMUNITY ANYMORE!!!”
The petition organizers were seeking 100 signatures. As of this writing, they had 14.
Thompson claimed the protesters were firm with police that they couldn’t tell someone they couldn’t exercise their First Amendment rights in a public place.
“From there, they kept getting more angry,” Thompson said.
The protest in late August 2020 was peaceful. Gainesville police escorted the protesters’ march, and at one point near the post office, Thompson said they were forced off the sidewalk for about two blocks. Gainesville police claimed they had told the protesters to get out of the roadway, but the protesters had ignored them, according to an Aug. 22 Gainesville Daily Register report.
Thompson said he and the other organizers never heard the police.
After that protest, Thomas said he spoke with the Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety troopers and the Gainesville police to ensure there weren’t any problems and claimed they were told everyone had done a great job.
Three days later, an arrest warrant was issued.
Verdict
Late Wednesday afternoon, Thompson sent a text to the Record-Chronicle. “Guilty,” he wrote.
Both Thompson and his attorney, Grinter, claimed they weren’t surprised, though Thompson was hoping the jury would see reason. Thompson said he filed a grievance with the Texas Bar against Zielinski for obstruction of due process. It’s one of the reasons Thompson moved to Denton because he said Denton is a “more inclusive community and more acceptable.”
“This was not a fair trial by any means,” Thompson said. “Everyone could see it in the courtroom. This fight isn’t over.”
Grinter filed what happened during the punishment phase of the trial under the “attorney’s dumb ridiculous war stories” because Zielinski asked the defendants if they felt remorse for walking a block and a half on the side of the road.
“Remorse is very impactful and powerful and used for grieving and suffering,” Grinter said.
Kyev Tatum, a Black pastor and president of the Ministers Justice Coalition of Texas, called the trial a “miscarriage of justice” and a “retaliation” against their First Amendment rights and another example of two justice systems in America, especially given Republicans’ support for the Jan. 6 rioters. Both Zielinski and Morris are Republicans.
“If you are going to apply the law equally and fairly, do not use it against those who don’t meet your standard government,” Tatum said.
Tatum said he has been in contact with the NAACP and the Texas Black Democratic Caucus about Thompson’s case and offered to serve Thompson’s sentence for him.
He said he reached out to Thompson to show his support and gratitude to stand up when so many white Texans don’t. He understands what Tatum is experiencing because he said he was arrested on an obstruction of roadway charge in the ’90s during a protest. He claimed he went to jail and received deferred adjudication.
“We never went to trial because it is a waste of taxpayer money, and we were trying to bring attention to an unjust situation just like Justin and the others,” Tatum said.
Tatum compared what Thompson and others were doing to what Rep. John Lewis had said during Donald Trump’s impeachment in December 2019: “When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something, to do something. Our children and their children will ask us, ‘What did you do? What did you say?’
“To want to engage in a civil protest of the statue and death of George Floyd … if that is not American, I don’t know what is,” he said.