After 16 years of offering a home program to help men get sober, the Denton Freedom House will soon open the doors of its women’s home in Pilot Point to help women get through addiction through Christianity.
The Denton Freedom House is a ministry based in the Denton area. Its men’s facility in Aubrey houses 45-50 men, provides bible study classes and helps the men gain job experience by providing them with jobs at Zera Coffee and the Freedom Food Pantry.
“We’re able to take people off the street in tough situations, provide them food, clothing, shelter and above everything, just love that they need,” said Chad Eskew, the growth and development division director.
Men graduate from phases of the program each month. Phase 1 is a very structured program for men where they spend about a month at the facility in bible study classes without contact with people on the outside. Then they receive training to work at Zera Coffee, the food pantry or help in homelessness camp cleanups, Eskew said.
The organization’s website shows the expectations for men and women are relatively the same — sharing a bedroom with multiple people, no romantic relationships while they’re in the program and no psychiatric medication is allowed. The program information on the website says the home’s structured routine is taxing, can be tiring and monotonous, and that it takes discipline to adhere to the schedule.
The organization found a house to rent in Pilot Point to house four women starting in early July. Women’s program director Nancy Wright said they hope to outgrow this home and have a facility similar to the men’s where they can house many more women.
Kaelyne Wright, Nancy’s daughter, is set to be the Phase 1 Director for the women’s home. She said a team of eight women will be monitoring the female residents.
“It’s a strict schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. learning the word, doing chores, learning job skills, doing food runs,” she said. “There’s a lot we’re going to be doing with them.”
The first phase is a 6-month discipleship program. Eskew said they teach residents how to live addiction-free through prayer, practicing their faith and working with mentors and graduates who have also dealt with addiction as living proof that they can make it through.
An optional second phase helps residents find a full-time job and shows them how to manage their money to help them transition out of the home while still maintaining responsibilities at the facility.
“We really try to help them manage their penny [and] prepare to move out on their own,” Eskew said. “Whenever they’re ready and have a good plan to transition, we bless them, so to speak.”
Nancy said she’s been ministering to women for 11 years in shelters, county jails and federal prison.
“I know what these women are walking through. I have firsthand knowledge of it,” she said about women facing addiction. “When a woman who is dealing with a battered relationship or drug addiction or whatever it may be, when she gets ahold of that seed of hope, then her life truly begins to change.”
After Nancy and her husband won their 28-year struggle with alcohol addiction, she said she wanted to share with other women what prayer did for them. Nancy said a neighbor took her daughter to an Easter pageant one day and, after that, she learned about Jesus Christ and started praying for her parents.
“[Becoming sober] was because the Lord doesn’t wish that anyone should perish and he heard the cry of a little girl who prayed nightly for her mommy and daddy to stop arguing and fighting,” Nancy said.
According to a social media post, the women in charge have met at least once at the house while surrounded by donated items and furniture. Kaelyne said they will also host a shower at 1 p.m. on July 12 at Zera Coffee and will upload a registry of things they still need for the home to the organization’s social media.
Nancy said the women’s home will be more of a family unit because the facility will only house about four women to start with.
“We’re going to incorporate different options for the women,” she said. “For instance, we will probably have a meeting around the table every week. The Lord says he prepares a table for us before our enemies, so we want to come to the table every week to discuss the things that may be on the heart of the women.”
After Nancy passed a background check to speak with women in a Love County facility, she said it got the ball rolling for her to start helping others achieve sobriety. She started this after she realized a family member would do well while in custody but would fall back into old habits once they were released.
“If we can get ahold of them in county jail, maybe they won’t have to go to federal prison,” Wright said. “If we can provide a place for [them to feel loved], for them to get out and get the seed of hope planted in them to have a new life, and not go back to the old, then that’s what I believe the Lord most desires.”