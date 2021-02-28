With the weekend’s severe thunderstorm gone, Dallas-Fort Worth is forecast for two mild shower systems and highs in the 60s and 70s over the coming week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Sunday saw a severe storm system come through the Dallas-Fort Worth area, though it was heavy rain, not snow, that came with it. Denton County was under a severe storm watch for much of the morning into the afternoon, though it avoided serious weather threats.
According to a Sunday evening NWS forecast, Monday will see rain chances of 20% during the day and 40% at night. Another system will come through Thursday night, carrying a 30% chance of rain that becomes a 20% chance the following night. NWS meteorologist Matt Bishop said those systems will have minimal chance for severity.
“I don’t think we’re going to have anything severe with this,” Bishop said. “Just another round of showers and probably a few isolated storms thrown in there as well.”
Temperature highs for the week are projected at 54 degrees Monday and 56 Tuesday before reaching the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday each have forecasted highs in the low 60s. Historically, Bishop said, temperature highs at this time of year average in the low 60s, placing the week within a typical range.
Daily lows, too, are more or less standard compared to the historical average of about 40 degrees. Tuesday night is projected to be the coldest, with a low of 37, while Thursday night is forecast to bottom out at 49.
Bishop said North Texas has likely seen the most extreme of the season’s weather already, but that it isn’t out of the woods on winter storms just yet. Thunderstorms like Sunday’s, he said, can cool down temperatures as well, though North Texas has most likely left the extreme cold behind.
“It seems like before every cold front we get a warm-up — it certainly feels much different compared to the first half of the month, when it was extremely cold,” Bishop said. “We’ve had snowstorms in March before, but it looks like the worst of [the season] is definitely over.”
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.