Denton Firefighters Association

The Denton Firefighters Association will host its City Council and mayoral candidate forum Thursday at 6 p.m. at Armadillo Ale Works.

Candidates for City Council and mayor will have a chance to answer questions posed by association members and other locals.

The association then has the option to endorse its preferred candidates, which came with a $500 contribution and volunteer campaign support in the past. 

Despite that, it isn't unprecedented for no endorsement to come for a particular race. For instance, none of the three candidates for Denton's District 3 race were given an endorsement in 2019.

The Denton Firefighters Association is a union that represents rank and file during contract negotiations with the city.

