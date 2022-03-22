Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 8:01 pm
The Denton Firefighters Association will host its City Council and mayoral candidate forum Thursday at 6 p.m. at Armadillo Ale Works.
Candidates for City Council and mayor will have a chance to answer questions posed by association members and other locals.
The association then has the option to endorse its preferred candidates, which came with a $500 contribution and volunteer campaign support in the past.
Despite that, it isn't unprecedented for no endorsement to come for a particular race. For instance, none of the three candidates for Denton's District 3 race were given an endorsement in 2019.
The Denton Firefighters Association is a union that represents rank and file during contract negotiations with the city.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.
