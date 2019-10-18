Let Gary Weiland in the driver’s seat, and he’ll get you there.
For the past eight years, he’s worked for the Denton Fire Department, the past four years driving fire trucks and ambulances. His left leg was amputated last November because of complications from a previous knee-replacement operation he had several years before. For 10 months after that, he put in hours in the gym and earned his way back to the driver’s seat.
“I didn’t have a backup plan,” Weiland said. “I had no thought of doing anything else.”
He made a goal and devoted himself to achieving it. That seems to be what Weiland is all about, even before all this.
Before he became a firefighter, he was working in retail. Hobby Lobby brought him to Denton from Illinois in 2010. He wasn’t making enough money to support his family and he wanted to serve the public, so he chose the fire service.
Weiland had never heard of any firefighters coming back to work after losing a leg.
“If I’m going to be the first one, fine,” Weiland told himself.
But others found him. When his story hit Firehouse.com, a website that shares firefighting news from around the nation, other firefighters in similar predicaments started to reach out to him. He earned a spot on Team USA’s High Performance sitting volleyball team. And now Weiland is taking his message of overcoming adversity to a new level. He’s thinking about writing a book. He has a website selling T-shirts with the “adapt and overcome” message screened onto them.
“I wouldn’t say this 10 months ago, but this is a gift,” Weiland said.
His four children were his first audience. In an interview Tuesday at Denton’s Central Fire Station, Weiland said he was proud his kids got to see him battle through what he did. He hopes it’ll be a life lesson for them.
“You don’t have to lose a leg to find adversity,” Weiland said.
The Denton Fire Department had its full support behind Weiland. In the 10 months of his rehabilitation, Weiland was on light duty, doing administrative work.
“I was working and training during the day and family time at night,” Weiland said. “Trust me, I’m still going to be the one dragging you out.”