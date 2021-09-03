On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, the Denton Fire Department aims to honor fallen first responders during a memorial service at its downtown museum, according to a city staff report.
The service will begin at 7:46 a.m., which lines up with the time of the crash in New York on Sept. 11, 2001 due to differing time zones. Denton Fire Department personnel aim to honor the fallen firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel who sacrificed their lives to protect others during the event, according to the report.
There will be a presentation of wreaths in memory of the fallen known as the Posting of Colors and Retiring the Colors by an Honor Guard comprised of people from the Denton Police and Fire Departments. The wreaths will then be displayed near the 9/11 Firefighter Bell Tower at the entrance of the Denton Firefighters Museum.
Denton Fire Pipes and Drums and Buglers Across America are scheduled for the ceremony, as well as three speakers on the impact of 9/11 on their lives and the police and fire profession.
The Denton Firefighters Museum is located at Denton Fire Station 1, 332. E. Hickory St.
— Maria Lawson, for the Denton Record-Chronicle
