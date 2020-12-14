The Denton Fire Department is scheduled to roll two of its engines through downtown and residential areas every night through Dec. 31.
Decorated with lights and inflatables, "Rudolph 1" and "Rudolph 2" will leave the Central Fire Station around 5:45 p.m. before heading to neighborhoods until 8:30 p.m. A list of those areas will be posted each day on the Denton Fire Department Facebook page.
“Across the span of two weeks, the goal will be to hit every residential street in town,” said Ryan Adams, a city spokesperson. “We’ll be putting up the general areas we’ll be at on social media ahead each day for later that evening.”
The holiday runs were set to begin Monday night.