In April, Melinda King was on a Zoom “happy hour” with a friend. Her friend was explaining that her mother was still making trips to the grocery store despite the COVID-19 pandemic worsening in Denton.
King, 47, thought about how her two sons could be grocery shopping for her friend’s mother. She thought it would be a good idea to start a service like that, and her son Matthew Warnock agreed.
“And I swear it just popped into my head,” King said. “Neighborly Errand and Delivery Services. NEADS.”
NEADS aims to serve those in the Denton community who are at high risk of getting sick from COVID-19.
“We just started thinking about just the people we knew of that shouldn’t get out,” King said. “Then we started thinking about all the other people that we didn’t know of, and it just kind of snowballed and turned into a word-of-mouth [thing], and it really has taken off.”
The delivery service is run by Warnock, a 16-year-old Denton High School student, along with his older brother, stepfather and King. It is completely contactless and is done through text messaging.
“The people never even see us,” King said. “They don’t even know what we look like.”
For a typical service, a customer will send a photo of a grocery list. Warnock will shop for the items and send a photo of the receipt to the customer. When he arrives to drop the items off outside their home, a check for the cost of the items is waiting outside.
NEADS also runs other errands such as going to a pharmacy.
“Just being able to help everyone during this pandemic feels good,” Warnock said.
However, NEADS does not charge for services.
“I don’t think that it would feel as good knowing that I’m being paid for something that I’m just happy to do for free,” he said. “It’s nice to know that I’m helping out at no cost.”
They also don’t accept tips — except occasionally in the form of treats.
“Although they have been known to pay cookies,” King said. “People have left him cookies.”
So far they’ve completed over 40 deliveries. But when the family first started NEADS, King received some backlash from people who thought she was a bad parent for “risking her children’s lives” to do the service.
“I’ve done the research, and I’ve listened to the statistics enough to know that his age group are not near that risk as the age group that we’re helping, and the people that we’re helping with possible underlying issues,” she said.
Not long after NEADS began, a person in Oklahoma contacted her asking to start another NEADS group there. So King formed a limited liability company using the name, and the service has started up there.
King said that recently, demand for the service has tapered off and that they were busier when they first got started in the spring.
“We know that there’s still people out there that shouldn’t get out and don’t feel comfortable getting out,” King said. “And so we want to let people know that we’re still here, and we’re still available to help.”
For those interested in using the service, call or text 940-453-1660.