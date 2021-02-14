This story will be updated.
As Denton and the metroplex area receive their first waves of snow in the weekend’s winter storm, the city has closed its facilities for Monday, Feb. 15.
A Sunday news release from the city states the facilities are closing for inclement weather Monday and are currently scheduled to reopen on Tuesday. Essential staff, such as police, fire and Denton Municipal Electric, will remain on duty. Facilities serving as inclement weather stations will also remain open. A full list of service impacts can be found at cityofdenton.com/winterweather.
The University of North Texas also announced Sunday that it will be closed through Monday due to the inclement weather and hazardous roads. Texas Woman’s University announced Friday that its classes and operations would move online through Tuesday.
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said the Dallas-Fort Worth area has received about a quarter-inch to half-an-inch of snow as of 1:30 p.m. NWS forecasts predict the area will receive anywhere from 4 to 8 inches in total, the bulk of which is projected to fall between Sunday afternoon — beginning at about 3 p.m. — and Sunday evening.
“We’re going to see anywhere from 4-8 inches around the metroplex,” Barnes said. “It really will just depend on where those heavy snow bands are occurring.”
Power remains a concern across the state with providers facing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold, according to a Sunday news release from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid for much of Texas. All counties in Texas are currently under a winter storm warning — a rare event, although NWS meteorologists could not confirm the last time it has happened, if ever.
Similarly to local providers like CoServ and Denton Municipal Electric, which have each reported outages in their coverage areas Sunday, ERCOT asked consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use as much as possible in order to avoid an energy emergency alert state. Should ERCOT issue the alert, which includes three levels designed to maintain power availability, it could implement controlled, rolling power outages throughout the state.
ERCOT’s Sunday outlook, as of the afternoon, forecasts power demand will exceed supply at about 6 p.m., which could spark the emergency measures. Up-to-date information can be found at ercot.com.