The city of Denton is expected to add due diligence processes to its policy governing economic incentives — steps recommended following the controversial pursuit of Ranchland Foods.
In a presentation last week before the Denton City Council on proposed changes to the tax abatement and Chapter 380 policies, Economic Development Program Administrator Erica Sullivan said the department would require prospective incentive recipients to submit a form authorizing staff to obtain internal records to verify application data. The form would allow for the review of business financial statements, company creation documents and credit ratings of an applicant.
Staff also would verify business addresses with outside central appraisal districts and through the use of map data if the policy is approved.
Asked by At-Large Place 5 council member Deb Armintor if the changes would incorporate vetting best practices to ensure “we don’t get scammed by somebody who seems too good to be true,” Sullivan told the council it would allow for more transparency early in the process.
“This allows us to do more, and they’re giving us more access than they have in the past,” Sullivan said. “This was done following RanchLand, so if you look at that as an example, we created this form [and] we also did verification to make sure they’re registered with the state, and we can do that with other states as well. […] We’re learning to adapt after that.”
City staff filed a report with the Denton Police Department in September citing concerns the Arizona-based meat production company RanchLand Foods was not legitimate. That was months after the Denton City Council had signed off on a $218,000 Chapter 380 agreement with the company, though those funds had not been released at the time of the report.
An investigation by the Denton Record-Chronicle raised questions about the company and its CEO and founder, Kenny Davis. Record-Chronicle staff discovered discrepancies in the company’s claimed financials and found Davis previously served time in federal prison for his part in a fraudulent multilevel marketing scheme in North Texas. The address given for RanchLand’s corporate headquarters on Denton incentive application materials did not exist, according to Arizona’s Apache County Appraisal District, and the closest real property was an empty field — not a distribution hub for the supposed multimillion-dollar company.
A former RanchLand executive said he was among several Denton area residents owed thousands by the business after it was given a public vote of confidence by city staff, who touted RanchLand’s move as a win for Denton.
Though economic development staff did do some vetting of incentive applicants such as running comps prior to the proposed changes presented last week, the policy updates would make the procedures a regular part of the review process.
“I love that this really unfortunate mistake of the past is being used as a bit of a test case because we can and should — we have an imperative to — learn from that mistake, all of us,” Armintor said during the meeting.
But Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said that, since the city did not disperse money to RanchLand, no mistakes were made. Chapter 380 agreements require companies that are a party to such contracts to meet agreed-upon benchmarks before money is released.
“We can always get better every day, but the fact of the matter is the system at hand worked, so it’s not a failure, it’s not a mistake, it’s not an error, it’s none of those things,” Hudspeth said during the meeting. “It’s an experience that we learn from, and I’ll note even the cities that quote-unquote ‘got it right’ were still pursuing them, right? Everything in place from legal to staff worked and would have prevented us from ever giving them a dime.”
RanchLand also applied for an economic development deal with the city of Decatur in March 2021. Decatur officials told the Record-Chronicle that the details on RanchLand’s application raised “a lot of questions,” including about the company’s address and financials.
That application process stalled when Davis stopped responding to questions, according to Decatur staff.
The proposed changes presented last week in Denton incorporated recommendations from the Economic Development Partnership Board and the City Council, Sullivan said. Erin Carter, interim vice president of the EDP Board, told the Record-Chronicle on Wednesday she could not answer questions about how conversations surrounding those EDP recommendations played out, since she is not employed by the city of Denton and the EDP board is a separate entity.
“We are partners in economic development, recruiting and retaining companies — we’re working always together in like a handshake motion, but we do certain things together and then we also do certain things in parallel,” said Carter, who is also president of the Denton Chamber of Commerce. “I’m not a local municipal employee, and so I would be doing a disservice, not only to residents and readers but also to myself as a professional. So I’m not going to answer a question that I will not be able to stand behind because I’m not employed by the city of Denton.”
Carter referred the Record-Chronicle to city staff.
The additional vetting processes are aimed at aligning the Chapter 380 Policy with the city’s revised strategic plan and were also incorporated in response to front-end vulnerabilities highlighted by the RanchLand agreement, Deputy City Manager David Gaines said.
“We may have ended up in the same spot regardless just by looking at our policies and trying to think of improvements, but when something happens, we’re always going to use that as a learning opportunity,” Gaines said. “We made that commitment to council and to the public that we would look at what changes we could make to ensure we can do everything we can on the front end to do that due diligence, so we feel like these steps help us.”
Also included in the proposed changes is a new evaluation matrix that economic development staff would use to help assess whether a candidate would be a good fit for the city, Sullivan said. It would weigh priority considerations like increasing high-wage jobs, strategic growth areas and public benefit factors like community investment when considering applicants.
Staff will bring the policies back before the EDP Board on April 13 and will bring final changes to the Denton City Council the first week of May for approval.