Anyone using water from a well within a half-mile of Sunday's sewage spill near the Old Alton Bridge should boil the water for one minute before drinking, cooking or washing, according to an expanded public notice released Tuesday by the city of Denton.
The spill sent about 400,000 gallons of raw sewage into Hickory Creek upstream of Lewisville Lake before it was contained. The notice does not include any of the city's water supply, which remains unaffected.
City officials also asked the public to avoid parks and trails in the area while repairs are being made to a pump station.
City spokesman Ryan Adams said crews discovered the root of the problem late Tuesday afternoon.
"A discharge pipe became disconnected in the lift station," Adams said in an email. "Wastewater would normally flow through the pipe, but with the disconnection, it filled the lift station and eventually caused an overflow."