According to the National Weather Service, Denton is under excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Saturday, with dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114.
As North Texas melts from the extreme heat this weekend, the city will be offering extra expanded hours beginning Saturday afternoon through Monday at the Monsignor King Outreach Center to provide needed cooling from the extreme heat.
The extended hours kick off at 3 p.m.
The city also is sending vans and other vehicles to carry water to people in need, according to a July 8 email from City Council member Brian Beck. They will distribute the water as the staff identifies needs.
“It’s possible or even likely that the city may need to do more expanded-hour Monsignor King Outreach Center weekends through the rest of the summer,” Beck said.
Right now, Beck wrote, the revised city building open schedule, the outreach center schedule and Salvation Army’s coordination indicate there is 24/7 availability for cooling through September.
Staff is also monitoring Monsignor King Outreach Center’s and Salvation Army’s bed counts to assess when to open the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.
A few weeks back, when the summer heat crested 100 degrees F, Beck said he received input from both citizens and community activists about unmet needs in the community. He contacted the city manager and staff and discussed expanding the city’s response to protect Denton’s most vulnerable.
Beck said after their discussions, the city changed its heat response by adding additional hotel vouchers and changing the nighttime Monsignor King Outreach Center opening from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. while keeping it open until 9 a.m. They then coordinated with the Salvation Army, he said, to maximize families and women at the Salvation Army’s facilities to free up beds at the outreach center.
They also made sure the hours city buildings were open overlapped with the new expanded hours at the outreach center and Salvation Army’s hours and directed city vehicles to carry water for staff to supply as needed to the public.
“While not perfect, that overlap of facility hours gives opportunities for 24/7 cooling,” Beck said.
Beck said even more resources will become available as soon as construction is finished on the new Loop 288 facility.
“One critical thing to get out into the public, particularly the unhouse community, is that there are expanded resources available,” he added.