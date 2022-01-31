Little Elm’s population has boomed over the past few years, and the city had so much traffic flowing through Denton County’s dispatch system city officials wanted to find another dispatcher service.
Through a five-year interlocal agreement totaling $4.8 million, city of Denton employees at the Denton Public Safety Communications Center began dispatching solely for Little Elm in September 2021.
Denton City Council approved the ILA on Sept. 15, 2020. The bulk of the money from the agreement goes toward paying dispatchers, according to the ordinance documents.
“When we were with the Sheriff’s Office, there was a lot of traffic because multiple agencies use that provider,” Erin Mudie, a spokesperson for Little Elm, said. “We wanted to switch with something that would allow us to stand alone. … While we share the facility [with Denton], we have personnel in there that are just dedicated dispatchers and call takers for the town of Little Elm.”
The town located in northeast Denton County has a population of about 51,000 as of last year’s census, and has added 15 police officers in the past couple of years to its growing department.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office used to dispatch for Little Elm and currently dispatches for many of the county’s smaller towns.
From Sept. 27, 2021, through the end of the year, dispatchers in Denton have taken 50,153 police calls and 5,338 fire calls for Little Elm.
Little Elm’s population ballooned in the past 19 years from 3,200 to 51,000 last year, Mudie said. The town’s police and fire departments respond to emergencies in the town’s limits as well as some outlying subdivisions and land in its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
“With that additional service, we’ve added 15 officers,” Mudie said. “At any given time, we have 85 police officers and 65 firefighters.”
Mudie said a plan had been in the works for a while last year for the town to switch dispatcher services. The town’s public safety director said the partnership with Denton worked the best.
Suzanne Kaletta, the Public Safety Communications Division manager, said conversations about dispatching for Little Elm date back to the previous Denton city manager.
“They brought in our tech services and public safety to see if it was feasible,” Kaletta said. “We had certain things they had to do. For example, they had to use our computer integrated dispatch system.”
To handle the call load, Denton hired two more dispatchers. They are in the Denton dispatch center, but their stations are dedicated to take calls only from the Little Elm service area.
“Since they use the same tech, it was pretty seamless for our dispatchers,” Kaletta said. “We have the same pre-arrival instructions, we answer 911 calls the same way. Denco [Area 9-1-1 District] provides our 911 equipment. … Other than an increase of activity, it is fairly seamless.”