While more than 400,000 Texans were still without power Thursday morning, Denton’s electric grid remained strong through this week's winter blast that blanketed the city in ice and sleet, said Antonio Puente, general manager of Denton Municipal Electric.
Although the electric grid could handle the usage during this storm, Denton also fared well with natural occurrences that can cause outages, like broken tree limbs from the weight of ice.
Only four outages occurred since Monday, two of those that were caused by ice were recovered within two hours:
A fuse bank failure due to ice intrusion left 128 customers without power for 82 minutes in the Windsor/Westgate area.
Another fuse bank failure due to a fallen tree limb left 27 customers without power for 71 minutes.
Lightning struck a transformer in the Green Briar area, leaving three customers without power for 51 minutes.
A meter failure due to age/decay in the Galante area, leaving only one customer without power for five minutes.
“Our system performed great, and the outages we’ve seen were really less than what we experience on a normal day,” Puente said.
Puente added that during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, Denton’s system had relatively minor issues in regards to system-related outages (equipment failures) so they didn't need to do a lot of system improvements beyond normal replacements and additions.
During Uri, the majority of outages were forced outages required by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and some system outages that resulted from “cold load pickup,” which means that equipment failed when it was re-energized, Puente pointed out.
It’s the reason why he wasn’t concerned that Denton’s system wouldn’t perform well during the freeze this past week.
“The investments made in our system over the last decade have certainly paid off in improved reliability,” Puente said.
Puente said that the usage rate was normal this past week given that their all-time peak load was well over 400 megawatts.
DME's peak load this week so far, Puente added, occurred Tuesday at about 366 megawatts around 1 p.m.
“We don’t anticipate it will be this high today or the rest of the week,” Puente said.
