Some system outages did occur for Denton Municipal Electric customers during Thursday and Friday's cold front, but General Manager Tony Puente said that no system-wide power outages occurred because of the single-digit wind chill.
Thursday night and early Friday morning temperatures were projected to be the coldest of this current cold front sweeping over North Texas. Despite statewide outages occurring overnight, Denton's grid held, though equipment failure did occur, Denton Municipal Electric General Manager Tony Puente said.
Puente confirmed that no systemwide power outages occurred because of the single-digit wind chill, confirming that seven system outages were reported by Friday morning, impacting about 200 customers.
Transformer failures and downed power lines caused the system outages, he said, and restoration time by crews was impacted slightly by the low temperatures and high winds.
A system outage, Puente said, occurs when equipment like transformers fails due to high winds, vehicular crashes, squirrels and snakes or broken tree limbs. A power outage, also known as a forced outage or load shed event, he said, happens when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas requests it due to a generation or transmission issue.
“Just like during [winter storm] Uri, I'm very confident that our local system will function normally and our staff will once again do everything possible to make repairs as quickly as possible,” Puente said. “However, how the overall electric grid will function in Denton and across the state [during another winter storm] is something that the grid operator, ERCOT, is tasked with managing.”
According to data provided by DME, the peak winter usage within the last 24 hours occurred at 7:55 p.m. Thursday at 440 megawatts. The previous peak winter usage occurred at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2021, with 304 megawatts, which Puente said likely would have been higher without the load shed event that was occurring then.
The previous all-time peak occurred at 4:52 p.m. on July 19 with 397 megawatts used.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.