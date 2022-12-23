DME substation Bonnie Brae

Some system outages did occur for Denton Municipal Electric customers during Thursday and Friday's cold front, but General Manager Tony Puente said that no systemwide power outages occurred because of the single-digit wind chill.

Thursday night and early Friday morning temperatures were projected to be the coldest of this current cold front sweeping over North Texas. Despite local outages around Texas that happened overnight, Denton’s grid held, though some equipment did fail, Denton Municipal Electric General Manager Tony Puente said.

Puente confirmed that no systemwide power outages occurred because of the single-digit wind chill, but that seven system outages were reported by Friday morning, impacting about 200 customers.

