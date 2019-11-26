Gas prices throughout the state continued to climb as holiday travelers took to the road, with AAA on Tuesday reporting a 1-cent increase in the Texas average gas price, to $2.25 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
But despite a sharp spike across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, drivers in Denton actually saw prices slide several cents per gallon.
The state average price is now 1 cent higher than during this period last year. The U.S. average price remained unchanged for the week at $2.59 — 4 cents more than in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.43, while drivers in San Antonio, Tyler and Victoria are paying the least at $2.17 per gallon.
The DFW region saw some of the sharpest increases in the state, with the average price jumping 6 cents to $2.29 a gallon in Dallas and also 6 cents to $2.28 a gallon in Fort Worth-Arlington.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Tuesday listed the lowest-available price as $2.10, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 9 cents cheaper than the least-expensive gasoline found last week in town.
Heading into the holiday weekend, several states in the South, including Texas, are touting the cheapest gas prices in the country, AAA reported. AAA Texas projects more than 3.8 million Texans will journey 50 miles or more away from home by automobile this Thanksgiving holiday period, a 2.5 percent increase over last year.
Drivers should prepare for congested roadways, plan alternate routes before leaving and take simple steps to save on fuel, AAA urged. The Thanksgiving holiday period is Wednesday through Sunday.
Here are some fuel savings tips AAA urges drivers follow:
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Take your car to a repair shop as soon as possible if the “Check Engine” light comes on. This indicates a problem that is causing excessive emissions and likely reducing fuel economy.
- Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.
- Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air-conditioning compressor.
- Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.
- If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.