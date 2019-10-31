Halloween brought most Texas drivers a slight treat at the pump this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dipped 2 cents to $2.25. Denton drivers, however, found the trick when filling up, as prices in the city inched up.
The statewide average price is now 27 cents less per gallon compared with this time last year. The U.S. average price dropped a penny on the week, to $2.61 a gallon — 18 cents less than in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.44, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.15 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw slightly steeper dips than the rest of the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas dropping a nickel to $2.24 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington sliding 4 cents, also to $2.24 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $2.09 a gallon, found at four stations — the Kroger station off Loop 288 and Spencer Road; the Sam's Club station of West University Drive; the Walmart station off Teasley and Ryan; and the Kroger station off Teasley and Hickory Creek Road. That price is actually 3 cents more than the lowest-available price last week.
Refinery maintenance across the country continues, though utilization rates have increased in the past week, AAA reported. Regional refinery utilization jumped up from 84.5% to 88%. In the week ahead, motorists are likely to see stable or cheaper gas prices.