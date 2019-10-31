In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $2.09 a gallon, found at four stations — the Kroger station off Loop 288 and Spencer Road; the Sam's Club station of West University Drive; the Walmart station off Teasley and Ryan; and the Kroger station off Teasley and Hickory Creek Road. That price is actually 3 cents more than the lowest-available price last week.