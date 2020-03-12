Following a wild week of tumbling prices, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now at its lowest level in more than a year, with Denton drivers seeing double-digit price dips when filling up.
AAA on Thursday reported a 9-cent drop in the statewide average price, to $2.01 a gallon — a quarter less per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average price also declined 9 cents on the week, to $2.32 a gallon — 17 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.22, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.88 per gallon.
Closer to home, the average price on Thursday for the Dallas-Fort Worth region was $1.95 a gallon following a 9-cent drop in Dallas and a 11-cent decline in Fort Worth-Arlington.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday was reporting the lowest-available price as $1.77, found at four stations: the RaceTrac off Loop 288 and Brinker Road; the Buc-ee's off southbound Interstate 35E near Brinker; the QuikTrip off southbound I-35E and Mayhill Road; and the Sam's Club off West University Drive. That price was 15 cents lower than the lowest-available price last week.
The Texas statewide gas price average has not been this low since mid-February 2019, AAA reported. A lack of agreement between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries to cut production and concerns about the coronavirus have caused crude oil prices to plunge, forcing retail gas prices to new lows.
“Texas gas prices are at their cheapest point in more than a year,” AAA Texas spokesman Joshua Zuber said. “Gas prices usually increase in the spring due to an increase in demand and lower supply, but this year drivers could continue to see lower prices amid concerns over the coronavirus and impacts to global demand.”
Regional stock levels have steadily declined for several weeks. However, with crude oil prices making up 60% of what drivers pay at the pump, if they continue to remain lower, motorists will likely continue to see savings when filling up, AAA noted.