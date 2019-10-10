Following a months-long drop in gas prices, Denton drivers again are paying less than $2 a gallon, with GasBuddy.com on Thursday reporting the lowest available price as $1.97 per gallon, found at the Buc-ee’s off southbound Interstate 35E near Brinker Road. That price is the fourth-cheapest in the state, according to GasBuddy.
Across the state at large, prices continue to fall, with AAA on Thursday reporting a nickel drop in the Texas average gas price, to $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is now 38 cents lower than during this time last year. The U.S. average price fell 2 cents on the week to $2.64 a gallon — 27 cents lower than in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.51, while drivers in Denison and Sherman are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon.
Across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, drivers saw some of the largest price drops in the state, with the average price in Dallas tumbling 8 cents on the week to $2.23 and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also dropping 8 cents to $2.22 a gallon.
Gas prices are now following normal fall trends, which is bringing sizable year-over-year savings for many Texas motorists, according to AAA. Currently, gasoline demand is pushing lower amid stable but healthy gasoline stock levels, which are ultimately keeping prices cheaper week to week.
In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration’s data revealed that total domestic crude inventories in the U.S. grew by 3.1 million barrels. At 422.6 million barrels, crude stocks are 18.7 million barrels higher than where they were at this time last year, AAA reported.