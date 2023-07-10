Hospital
HCA Healthcare Inc., which owns Medical City Denton, announced that roughly 11 million patients’ personal information was accessed in a data breach.

 DRC file photo

HCA Healthcare Inc., which owns Medical City Denton and other hospitals around Dallas-Fort Worth, announced Monday a security breach of roughly 11 million patients’ personal information.

The company believes an unknown party accessed data including patients’ names, cities, states, ZIP codes, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, gender, service dates, service location and future appointment dates.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

