HCA Healthcare Inc., which owns Medical City Denton and other hospitals around Dallas-Fort Worth, announced Monday a security breach of roughly 11 million patients’ personal information.
The company believes an unknown party accessed data including patients’ names, cities, states, ZIP codes, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, gender, service dates, service location and future appointment dates.
The list of breached data does not include payment information, such as credit card or account numbers; sensitive information, such as passwords, driver’s license or Social Security numbers; and clinical information such as treatment, diagnosis or condition.
More than 40 Texas hospitals are affected, including Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano, Medical City McKinney, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Fort Worth.
Numerous clinics were also affected, including local Carenow locations, Denton-based Caring for Women and Texas Bone & Joint Denton.
HCA Healthcare said in its news release that it’s possible patients may receive spam or fraudulent calls, emails or text messages purporting to be about their health care. HCA advises patients to never open links or attachments sent from untrusted sources. Patients are asked to call 1-844-608-1803 to confirm the legitimacy of any messages regarding their care.
The company has contacted law enforcement and forensic and threat intelligence advisers to investigate the breach. It has created a webpage at hcahealthcare.com/privacyupdate to keep patients informed on security updates.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.