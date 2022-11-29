The recent stock prices of Core Scientific, Denton's resident cryptocurrency miner, dropped to a new 52-week low at under 13 cents as of Tuesday morning, Market Watch reported.
“In the event of a bankruptcy proceeding or insolvency, or restructuring of our capital structure, holders of the Company’s common stock could suffer a total loss of their investment,” Core Scientific reported in an October SEC filing.
Bankruptcy is a move that could cost Denton Municipal Electric customers a higher rate, on top of the 13% rate increase being planned in 2024 and 2026, the Record-Chronicle reported.
Core Scientific was not available for comment Tuesday morning.
DME General Manager Antonio Puente claimed Core Scientific’s stock price had actually fallen to under 12 cents on Monday and currently, the price seems to be fluctuating. Market Watch shows the price currently at 13 cents as of Tuesday afternoon.
It’s a stock price that has been trending downward since the summer.
“We continue to monitor Core’s activity in the financial markets and operationally at our site,” Puente wrote via email. “At this point, we are still assessing any activity and potential financial impacts to DME and the City.”
The Denton City Council approved the multimillion-dollar cryptocurrency mining facility, a 300-megawatt data center, in August 2021 that would be constructed on 31 acres leased by the city near Jim Christal Road. The facility planned to include three data halls and one technology building that would total about 140,400 square feet, the Record-Chronicle reported in May.
The deal with Core Scientific was expected to generate revenue that would keep utility rates stable following the $140 million debt incurred during February 2021’s winter storm, which DME is paying $7 million per year toward for the next 30 years.
Following the market's continued decrease in value, Puente said in an email today that while most of the vertical structures on the remaining crypto mining facility are almost complete, only about 40% of the 300 megawatt facility is operational and the remaining 60% is on hold.
In October, Puente told the Record-Chronicle that without the crypto mining deal, maintaining the annual $7 million payments Denton agreed to pay would increase residents' current rates by about 4%. Rates are also forecast to increase by 5% in fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 and another 3% in 2026.
“If this revenue doesn’t materialize, that will cause additional rate pressures and that 13% could potentially be higher,” Puente said.