Core Scientific crypto mine
Core Scientific has broken ground on Site 2 of the crypto mining company's facilities, shown in May, near the Denton Energy Center. 

Denton's environmentally friendly future that was to be fueled in part by cryptocurrency seems to be growing dimmer with Core Scientific’s recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about defaulting on creditors and a stock price that has dropped another 10 cents since the Denton Record-Chronicle’Oct. 27 report.

The recent stock prices of Core Scientific, Denton's resident cryptocurrency miner, dropped to a new 52-week low at under 13 cents as of Tuesday morning, Market Watch reported.

 

