It’s been almost two years since Denton County confirmed its first coronavirus case, but when it comes to dollars and cents, relief efforts still have a long way to go.
The backbone of the county’s relief programs is grant money — $369.7 million, as of Dec. 20. Some of that total comes from smaller and more specific grants, such as vaccination reimbursements for public health departments. But the lion’s share of the funding comes from two federal programs: last year’s CARES Act and this year’s American Rescue Plan.
According to a breakdown from Denton County Auditor Jeff May, the CARES Act ended up awarding $147.7 million, all of which was spent by Sept. 30 of this year. The ARP awarded even more in May, coming in at $172.3 million, although the county has received only half of that money as part of the plan’s two-part rollout.
The county has spent just over $6 million of its ARP money and has a deadline of Dec. 31, 2026, to allocate the rest. To date, the hundreds of millions has been put toward business grants, food programs, rent relief and other virus mitigation efforts.
Programs
The single biggest expenditure of the money has been $52.6 million to “Public Health and Safety Response,” with other PPE and supply purchases also eclipsing the million-dollar mark. May said the county put a large portion of that money into payroll for the Public Health Department, essentially reimbursing it for millions it already had budgeted.
Just shy of $39 million was put toward Denton County’s “OPEN” business grants, which passed out relief funds to over 1,000 small businesses May through July. Per capita municipal grants also passed down $35.7 million in CARES funding to cities.
While those headliner grant-funded programs are long gone, many are still going and will continue into next year. Food, rent relief and ongoing public health efforts are the major three, county community relations director Dawn Cobb said.
The county’s food program gives insight into how grant money works its way down. Cobb said the county sought out a food program last summer, hoping to address the growing need, and settled on Ponder-based Denton Creek Farm for a box delivery system.
“I called a number of farms and tried to get a price per 25-pound box,” Cobb said. “We even had one quote at $75, but we got $37 per box. They were local, and they had established connections to source the food.”
The farm, run by Keith and Kassandra Copp, puts together thousands of food boxes each week. As part of Denton Creek’s contract with the county, it sources the food (some grown, some purchased in bulk), packs the boxes and delivers it to over a dozen food pantries and churches.
The county has paid out millions over the course of the contract, which is set to continue through at least March. Keith Copp said there are several logistic challenges involved in a box-based food system, because the boxes need to get delivered and picked up before spoilage. There’s also the matter of sourcing enough food in the first place.
“We have flexibility — we’re not tied to certain products,” Keith Copp said. “You better get good at it after a year and a half.”
United Way of Denton County has taken the reins for the county’s rental relief, becoming a subrecipient of the grant money. The nonprofit works with about half a dozen other agencies to handle applications for rent and utility relief. May said the county is required to audit it because of the flow of money.
The rent assistance effort is funded largely by two Emergency Rental Assistance grants, totaling over $40 million for the specific purpose. The programs aren’t set to end anytime soon, but according to Cobb and County Judge Andy Eads, officials are constantly evaluating their future.
“That’s almost a crystal ball question,” Eads said. “I think in the future, we’re going to do the exact same thing as in the past — respond to what the issues of the time are.”
Grant management
Counties can’t simply spend grant money however they want. Grants lay out acceptable uses for the funding, making the purchases subject to audit. In the worst case, government officials could refuse to cover any expenses they deem don’t fall within the grant parameters.
May said that typically isn’t a problem, as grants are mostly straightforward, especially when it comes to reimbursements. But the unusual times of the pandemic have brought unusual grant structures as well.
CARES and ARP are larger grants than May’s ever worked with, and are advance funded, meaning the money comes in big batches well ahead of the spending deadline. In addition, he said, they’re so broad that it’s been a challenge to make sure the county spends the money in allowable ways.
“We actually applied for [the CARES Act] and received the money 10 days later, and I’ve never seen anything like that before,” May said. “I was afraid to spend it at first because I had no idea what we could use it for. Typically, grants are very restrictive on how you can spend it.”
With the CARES Act specifically, usage guidelines and even the spending deadline itself were changed along the way. In fact, the county dumped $544,232 of the total amount into “CARES Act consulting,” including costs for attorneys that helped navigate the rules. May said the ARP will be easier to work with because of the years-long timeline.
“We have years to determine how to spend it, so we’re taking our time to get it done the right way,” May said. “We’re still having to track it all the time. … It’s not always crystal clear, but that’s what we’re continuously doing.”
Part of that work involves pushing the boundaries of what’s technically allowed under the grants. The county still has over $150 million to spend on pandemic relief, and May said the ARP’s scope would allow it to pursue projects as large as building an entirely new facility. Eads said officials also are working with cities to expand broadband access using federal funds.
“I usually try to find the legal limits and let them know what they are, so they don’t cross them,” May said.