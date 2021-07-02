Denton County's first female officer remembered for dedication, compassion

A story about his mother that tickles Tim Fletcher to this day is the time he drove a truck to Fort Worth from their home in Wise County, angering his mother. He was about 11 years old at the time.
“‘I’m here working in the Sheriff’s Office, and you’re here driving to Fort Worth without a license?’” Fletcher, in a phone call Thursday, recalled Mayme Fletcher saying. “She didn’t let me drive after that until I had a license.”
Fletcher said he was a country kid and had been driving ever since his feet could touch the pedals. He said the rest of the night with his mother, the first woman certified as a law enforcement officer in Denton and Wise counties, wasn’t very pleasant.
Mayme Fletcher of Slidell died June 24 at the age of 97 following a second bout of cancer. Friends and family gathered for her funeral Monday at the First Baptist Church in Slidell.
“She was a great mom,” Tim Fletcher said. “She always wanted me to have what was best, if she could [help], and she always worked toward that.”
She was born in Decatur on Jan. 5, 1924. Mayme Fletcher worked as a dispatcher for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, starting in 1964. Fletcher received her certification in law enforcement through the Arlington Police Academy in 1969.
Denton Record-Chronicle archives from 1991 show Mayme Fletcher retired as a sergeant from the Texas Woman’s University Department of Public Safety after working there for about 18 years.
She hung up her badge in 1991, but she didn’t leave TWU just yet. She went on to work at the university’s bookstore and information booth until 2006.
Mayme Fletcher leaves behind a large family.
“Being an only child, I had four children,” Tim Fletcher said. “Two boys, two girls. Mom ended up with 13 grandkids [and great-grandchildren]. She loved everyone to death.”
Leonard Logan, 82, is a Denton resident who worked alongside Fletcher at TWU.
“She was a very kind, sweet lady,” Logan said. “When I went out there … I just worked 19 hours a week. I didn’t have a full-time job. She helped me get insurance on the job, and then after that, after six years I told her I needed to leave because I needed more money — and then she got me a full-time job. I could just go on and on about her.”
Logan would go on to work at TWU for 22 years until he retired in 2012. He said he spoke with Mayme Fletcher the day before her death in which they said they’d talk soon.
“Then she was gone,” Logan said.
Mayme Fletcher was diagnosed with cancer for a second time a few months ago.
“She had cancer, and she had surgery in December a year ago,” Tim Fletcher said. “We thought they got it all, but it came back. Of course at her age, she wasn’t going to do chemo or radiation. We knew it was time, but we didn’t know how long. … She lived a good 97 years.”
Over the years, Logan said Mayme Fletcher kept up the tradition of calling him on the 25th of every month to say “Merry Christmas.”
“That lady, she was a virtuous woman,” Logan said.