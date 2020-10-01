For most people, having a clear vision for a career and where they want to go in life is not usually established early in life. This is not the case for 17-year-old meteorologist Max Schuster who has had dreams and aspirations to be a live television weatherman since he was 3 years old.
Based in Argyle, Schuster currently runs his own weather platform on Facebook known as Denton County Weather. With a little over 6,000 followers, Schuster frequently uploads recorded weather shows where he lays out radar graphs, temperature maps and provides 7-day forecasts.
“I’ve always loved doing weather and everything about it,” Schuster said. “There’s a lot of science to it. There’s a bunch of different things in weather that not everybody knows about.”
During his recording sessions, there are rarely any mispronunciations, stuttering or even uses of filler words. They are quick 2-3 minute videos, created in his upstairs home theatre room, where Schuster clearly articulates what to expect from the weather based on his own predictions.
“I think the weather is one of the most important topics in life because it’s one of the biggest factors to you going outdoors on a normal day,” Schuster said.
Schuster’s grasp on being able to efficiently read the weather’s patterns and characteristics is primarily self-taught in concert with learning things from other prominent meteorologists.
Originally from Atkinson, New Hampshire, Schuster established his weather page in 2015 and forecasted the weather in the Granite State — before eventually moving to Denton County in 2017.
Having grown up in the New England corridor, Schuster’s love of meteorology blossomed and was nurtured at a young age with the help of his parents, Craig and Robin Schuster.
“When he was 3 years old he really just started drawing maps,” Robin said. “He would try to draw the state of Massachusetts and he would color in the different patterns of weather. So I started printing out maps of the United States and he would do the cold fronts, warm fronts and would literally color in maps.”
Eventually Robin began to print out maps with capitals in an effort to advance Max’s learning of US geography through his habit of drawing weather patterns on maps.
This continued throughout his childhood until his parents began pursuing other ways to further enhance his knowledge about the weather.
They eventually found a program through the Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center in Milton, Massachusetts. Initially, the 6-day weather program was meant for high school seniors who were looking to major in meteorology. Max was accepted at age 10 and was the youngest to graduate from the program.
Five years later, Max kick-started his own weather page and decided to carry it on when he ultimately moved to Argyle in 2017.
As a sophomore in high school, Max’s weather forecasts were shown on televisions around the school and he eventually had his video forecasts shown during his junior year as well.
In March, his audience on Facebook hovered around 300 and grew steadily throughout the months leading up until August. He eventually saw a spike in his follower count during his coverage of Hurricane Laura and ever since then it’s held steady at around 6,000 followers.
With Max expected to graduate early from high school this December he already has a fair idea of where he plans to apply for college. Despite not having been able to make any campus visits due to COVID-19, he has his eyes set on five colleges that specialize in meteorology: University of Oklahoma, Texas A&M University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, University of Miami and Florida Institute of Technology.
“Back in our day it was hard for us to understand what we were going to do with our lives,” Craig Schuster said. “[Max] knows what he wants to do and I think kids that know exactly what they want to and they can keep building on that, they’ll stay with it.”