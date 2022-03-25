Candidates for the queen and princess event for the Denton County Youth Fair are making their final preparations in the quest to become North Texas royalty.
The Youth Fair began Monday and runs through Saturday, March 26. It features a host of candidates from the ages of 14 and older for queens and 13 and under for princesses.
Queen and princess candidates are nominated by their school FFA chapter or 4-H clubs and will compete in five challenges.
The candidates have to make a public speech with two minutes to prepare. They are required to do a personality challenge or impromptu interview, a photogenic challenge, present the volunteering hours they have served and sell tickets for the youth rodeo.
“We do not expect these queens to sit in the corner and wear their crown and not serve,” said Kelsi Bannahan, superintendent and co-chair of queen and princess contest. “Volunteering is huge, they are down there cleaning, they are helping with the shows, they are helping to take pictures. If they don’t have some sort of mud on them that means they haven’t been working. We really help to promote that female feminism that we can do anything, and we can probably do it better.”
For the first time, scholarships have been created for the contestants and contestants will not have to win to qualify but simply run.
The event is sponsored solely by Cavender’s Western Wear.
“We feel like the fair queens are probably the best advocates for the fair itself with its ticket sales and fundraising efforts,” said Bryan Crab, a manager at Cavender’s. “All the fundraising they do goes towards the premium sale of the livestock show. That’s something that Cavender’s have supported for the past several years. So, the fact the queens raise money for that as well was a no-brainer for us to support queens.”
The fair will conclude Saturday evening with the queen and princess event, a judged contest where the winning contestant will receive a commemorative belt buckle, sash, and a tiara.
The fair is held at the North Texas Fairgrounds on Carroll Boulevard right behind Kroger.
The Youth Fair also includes a market livestock show; breeding livestock show; rodeo, horticulture and baking competitions; tractor driving; public speaking; and a livestock skill-a-thon.
Tickets for the rodeo are $5. There is no cost to attend the stock shows.
Here are this year’s queen and princess contestants:
- Shelby Meyer, Sanger High school FFA, APHA, AIMS, and CMSA queen candidate
- McKenna Mitchell, Ponder FFA queen candidate
- Zoey Higgins, Denton Braswell High school FFA queen candidate
- Maddy Hill, Aubrey FFA queen candidate
- Maggie DeLaCerda, Denton High school FFA queen candidate
- Ronnie Johnson, Pilot Point FFA queen candidate
- Alana Treadaway, Northwest FFA queen candidate
- Bryce Borchardt, Krum FFA, Denton County Agricultural Leadership 4-H Club queen candidate