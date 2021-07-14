A Denton County woman found guilty of wire fraud was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and must pay back more than $11,500 in restitution, according to a news release.
Kaci Brianne Stephens, 41, of Prosper was arrested in 2019 following an indictment. She was initially charged with five counts of wire fraud and five counts of identity theft. She pleaded guilty in February to the first count of wire fraud.
Stephens worked for Compass Foreign Exchange LLC in Richardson between 2007 and 2015, where she had access to customers' credit card information and used a client’s information to open a merchant account, according to information presented in court.
With that account, she billed Compass customers for services they didn’t request and set up recurring payments to deposit funds into her personal bank account between 2014 and 2015, per court records.
In the court filing related to her guilty plea, Stephens agreed she knowingly and willfully completed about 260 fraudulent transactions, totaling to about $214,521. Stephens and a new attorney tried to reverse her guilty plea on July 6, but that motion was denied.
Stephens was sentenced July 6 and the detention hearing was held Tuesday. Following her 15-year prison sentence, a federal judge ordered Stephens be on supervised release for three years and pay restitution of $11,528.26.
Stephens was previously booked into the Denton County Jail in 2018 on a charge of theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000 stemming from an incident in 2017.