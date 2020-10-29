Denton County will be under a freeze warning early Friday morning as temperatures are expected to drop to around 35 degrees overnight.
The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., and is the first time near-freezing temperatures are expected this fall season according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Residents should bring sensitive plants indoors or protect them outside, and turn off automatic sprinkler systems that could cause ice patches outdoors.
A Freeze Warning will be in effect for portions of North Texas (shaded in purple) from 4 AM to 10 AM on Friday Morning. Make sure to protect tender vegetation and to turn off automatic sprinklers to prevent icing. Friday afternoon will be nice, with highs in the 60s. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/8yyhq7edzU— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 29, 2020
Within city limits, temperatures are expected to reach a low of 35 degrees around 7 a.m., before climbing back up to the daily high of 61 degrees by 3 p.m., according to the NWS forecast.
Denton County is one of seven in North Texas that will be under the freeze warning early Friday.